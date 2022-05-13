Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 12,974 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC reduced its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media accounts for approximately 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Outfront Media worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of OUT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. 1,605,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,503. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

