Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading Up 3%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating) was up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 69.50 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.84). Approximately 91,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 64,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.81).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31.

About Gattaca (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

