Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading Up 3%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating) was up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 69.50 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.84). Approximately 91,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 64,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.81).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31.
About Gattaca (LON:GATC)
