GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.67.

OTCMKTS GDIFF traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 285. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

