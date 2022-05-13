GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GDI. CIBC upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$64.33.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of GDI stock traded up C$1.91 on Thursday, reaching C$44.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 22.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.98. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$41.00 and a 12 month high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$433.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$432.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,474,532. Also, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$55.20 per share, with a total value of C$33,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$33,120.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.