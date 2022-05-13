Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives $127.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GECFF. HSBC raised Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gecina from €135.00 ($142.11) to €120.00 ($126.32) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

GECFF stock remained flat at $$120.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gecina has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $163.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.12.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

