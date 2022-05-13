Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $449.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $449.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Generac stock opened at $214.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Generac has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.18.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Generac will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,600,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

