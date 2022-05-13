General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

