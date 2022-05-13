General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

