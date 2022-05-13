Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GENH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. 22,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581. Generation Hemp has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.
About Generation Hemp (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Hemp (GENH)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.