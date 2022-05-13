Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GENH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. 22,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581. Generation Hemp has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp Inc engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

