Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.53. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 4,294,876 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Genius Brands International ( NASDAQ:GNUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 1,604.17% and a negative return on equity of 71.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genius Brands International, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genius Brands International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Genius Brands International by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 192,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71,149 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Genius Brands International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Genius Brands International by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 227,253 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genius Brands International by 85,348.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 170,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

