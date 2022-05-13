Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading 14.9% Higher

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.24. 17,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,192,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

The company has a market cap of $665.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

