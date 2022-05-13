Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Up 14.9%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 17,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,192,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $665.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

