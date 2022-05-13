Genpact (NYSE:G) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.35. 2,372,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Genpact has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $58,856,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 10.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,062,000 after buying an additional 226,899 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 291,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

