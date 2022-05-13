Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.67.

THRM stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,442. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter worth $2,821,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter worth $546,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

