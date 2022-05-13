Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTY. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 121.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

