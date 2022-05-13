GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives $33.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.05.

Several research firms have commented on GHRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,766. GH Research has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

