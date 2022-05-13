Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.