GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Purchases 255,647 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

