Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $483.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 166.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

