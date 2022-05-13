Glenview Trust Co Acquires 135 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after acquiring an additional 704,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after acquiring an additional 591,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after buying an additional 571,289 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

