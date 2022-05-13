Glenview Trust Co Acquires 168 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.29.
ZTS opened at $163.08 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.27 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.83.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
