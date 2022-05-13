Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,202,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $119.89 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average of $165.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,991,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,588,867 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

