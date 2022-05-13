Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

