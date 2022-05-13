Glenview Trust Co Has $459,000 Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

