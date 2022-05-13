Glenview Trust Co Has $810,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.