Glenview Trust Co Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after buying an additional 799,555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.25 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $92.88 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

