Glenview Trust Co Sells 9,269 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of Franklin Street Properties worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of FSP opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie bought 10,400 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,704.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

