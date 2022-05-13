Glenview Trust Co Takes $660,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.72. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.90 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

