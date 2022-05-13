Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.63. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at about $831,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth about $6,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

