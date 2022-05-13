Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.63. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 3 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter.
About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).
