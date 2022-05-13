Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $18.44

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.44, but opened at $19.66. Global-e Online shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 3,930 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 2.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,510,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,018,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter worth approximately $777,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
