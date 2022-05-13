Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $18.44

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.44, but opened at $19.66. Global-e Online shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 3,930 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 2.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,510,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,018,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter worth approximately $777,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

