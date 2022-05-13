Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

GLP stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.32. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $28.91.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

