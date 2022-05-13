Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Globus Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.23. 11,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,471. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.31.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 150,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Globus Medical by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,144 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Globus Medical by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Globus Medical by 5,850.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.