Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

NYSE GMED traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $63.12. 10,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,471. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 150,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after buying an additional 150,144 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 5,850.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 28,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

