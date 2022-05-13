GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a growth of 116.6% from the April 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 140.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut GMO Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:GMOYF traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871. GMO Internet has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

