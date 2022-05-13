GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the April 15th total of 997,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,917,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNCP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. 151,915,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,401,063. GNCC Capital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

GNCC Capital, Inc through its subsidiary, BioCann Pharma SAS., produces and sells cannabis CBD pharmaceutical grade oils. It sells its products through distribution channels in Colombia and throughout Latin America. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

