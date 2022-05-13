GoChain Trading Down 46.8% This Week (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 46.8% lower against the dollar. GoChain has a market cap of $11.55 million and $340,867.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,176,127,806 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

