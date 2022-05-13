goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Receives $204.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.86.

EHMEF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get goeasy alerts:

OTCMKTS:EHMEF traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.39. 1,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.77. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $75.99 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.