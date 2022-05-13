goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Cut to C$225.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$240.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$196.25.

GSY stock traded up C$4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$111.17. The company had a trading volume of 44,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,674. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.95. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$97.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$218.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$234.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.07 million. Research analysts predict that goeasy will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

