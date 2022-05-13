Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.34. 57,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,955. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5,871.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after buying an additional 1,286,965 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 348,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 230,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,371,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,183,000 after acquiring an additional 113,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 74,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

