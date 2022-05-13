GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GoodRx from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Shares of GDRX stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. 28,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,594. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after buying an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 207,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 81,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

