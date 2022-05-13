Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Lifted to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $15.30 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

GT has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.90.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 115,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,094,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,434,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,335,000 after buying an additional 352,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,213,000 after buying an additional 431,192 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,476,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,421,000 after buying an additional 443,298 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,365,000 after buying an additional 106,815 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.