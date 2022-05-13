Graft Achieves Market Capitalization of $180,433.40 (GRFT)

Graft (GRFT) traded 273.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Graft has a market capitalization of $180,433.40 and $76.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 205.1% higher against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00481024 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

