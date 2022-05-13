Grainger’s (GRI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.51) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRI. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.81) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.56) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grainger has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.41).

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger stock opened at GBX 289.80 ($3.57) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 293.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 299.40. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.19). The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 2.08 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.58), for a total value of £717,758.70 ($884,920.11).

Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.