Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Down 5.5%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating) was down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €14.55 ($15.32) and last traded at €14.55 ($15.32). Approximately 2,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.40 ($16.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.67 million and a PE ratio of 27.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.88.

Grammer AG engages in the development, producing, and selling of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automakers and automotive system suppliers.

