Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Down 5.5%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating) was down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €14.55 ($15.32) and last traded at €14.55 ($15.32). Approximately 2,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.40 ($16.21).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.67 million and a PE ratio of 27.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.88.
Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)
Recommended Stories
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.