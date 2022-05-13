Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of GRP.U traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.30. 3,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.