Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 4,580,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Graphic Packaging Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.