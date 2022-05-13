Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ETCG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.10. 166,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,605. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.
