Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.10 on Monday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $931.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,857 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 959,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 60,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

