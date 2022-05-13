Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $737.42

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 737.42 ($9.09) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($9.46). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($9.07), with a volume of 442,820 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 738 ($9.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 732.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 737.17.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

