Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GWLIF. Barclays raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $24.34 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

